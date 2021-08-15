Armor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

FHLC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.42. 105,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.50. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $67.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.