Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after purchasing an additional 284,496 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 1,915,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,737. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

