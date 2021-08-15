Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

