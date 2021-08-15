Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) versus Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Critical Survey

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Latham Group and Armstrong Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring -5.89% -28.26% -13.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and Armstrong Flooring’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong Flooring $584.80 million 0.14 -$63.60 million N/A N/A

Latham Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong Flooring.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Latham Group and Armstrong Flooring, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Armstrong Flooring 0 0 0 0 N/A

Latham Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 57.87%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Armstrong Flooring.

Summary

Latham Group beats Armstrong Flooring on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

