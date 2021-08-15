Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.