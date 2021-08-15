Arweave Price Reaches $15.48 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $15.48 or 0.00033198 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $517.01 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

