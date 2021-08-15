AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Billion

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.00869716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044202 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

