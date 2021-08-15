Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 92.4% in July

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the July 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,846,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AABB remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,523,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,361,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
About Asia Broadband
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.