Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 92.4% in July

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the July 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,846,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AABB remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,523,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,361,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

