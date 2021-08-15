Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report $17.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.35 million. Asure Software posted sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asure Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 64,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASUR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 46,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.