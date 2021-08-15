Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,879.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $704,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $14,421,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

