Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,278 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of VT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.88. 1,705,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

