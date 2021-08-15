Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 2.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 77,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. 361,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,067. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

