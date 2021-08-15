Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after buying an additional 1,639,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,880,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after buying an additional 663,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,811,000.

EWY stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,014,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.09. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

