Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 53.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up 0.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $22,373,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. 113,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.