Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 53.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up 0.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $22,373,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. 113,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $66.59.

