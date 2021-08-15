Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 1,118,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,524. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.