ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATSAF opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.