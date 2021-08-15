ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

