Attila (ATT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $203,505.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Attila has a market cap of $34.56 million and approximately $203,505.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00868137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

