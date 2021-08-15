aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.99. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. As a group, analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

