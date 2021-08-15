Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of ACB opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

