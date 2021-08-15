AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Lifted to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised AutoCanada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.00.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$58.89 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$14.25 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

