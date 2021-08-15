Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Raised by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.78. The company had a trading volume of 752,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,524. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $335.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

