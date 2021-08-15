AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $224.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,333. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

