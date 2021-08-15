Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Raised by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

AVY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.53. The company had a trading volume of 292,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $112.21 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.