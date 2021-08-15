Avion Wealth Acquires New Shares in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evolving Systems in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of EVOL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.16. 81,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

