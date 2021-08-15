Avion Wealth Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avion Wealth cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.47 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 854,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

