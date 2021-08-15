Avion Wealth Purchases 278 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,136. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

