Avion Wealth Sells 256 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avion Wealth decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 88,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 70,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

