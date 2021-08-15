Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AV. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

LON AV opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.76. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a market capitalization of £16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider George Culmer purchased 99,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

