Axis DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $776,992.25 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $776,992.25 and $61,342.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.80 or 0.00868871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00104374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043985 BTC.

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

