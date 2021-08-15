Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce ($1.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.99). Azul reported earnings of ($1.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AZUL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 596,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,369. Azul has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.