B. Riley Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $78.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $71.93 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.80.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.