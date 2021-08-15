Baader Bank Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €78.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LXS. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.71 ($80.84).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €60.94 ($71.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

