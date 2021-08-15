Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAB. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 326.20 ($4.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.51.

In other news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

