bAlpha Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $691,556.35 and approximately $430,261.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $38.42 or 0.00082208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.76 or 0.00862093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00109265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044428 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

