Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 332,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,944,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

