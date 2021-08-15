Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. 216,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,537. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.15. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.11, a PEG ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

