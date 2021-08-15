Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.85

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 8902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKHYY. Barclays downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.7183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

