Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,226 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Bank OZK worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 707.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

