Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €8.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.31 ($14.48).

TKA opened at €8.69 ($10.23) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.75. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

