Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 868.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 904.3% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 154,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,845 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 534.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 39,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN alerts:

Shares of CAPE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. 22,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,078. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.