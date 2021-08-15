Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, WH Ireland upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

