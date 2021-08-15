Barclays Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.34 ($13.35).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €10.80 ($12.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.19. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.