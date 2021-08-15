Barclays Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.57 ($117.14).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €83.09 ($97.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €56.10 ($66.00) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

