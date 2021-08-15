Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 161.6% from the July 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH remained flat at $$0.48 during midday trading on Friday. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.31.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 85.59% and a negative return on equity of 122.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.