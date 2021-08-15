Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) versus Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Financial Review

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $71.03 million 7.45 $8.18 million $0.64 17.23 Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 117.79% 6.79% 2.87% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barings BDC and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Barings BDC currently has a consensus price target of $11.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Barings BDC beats Bridge Investment Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with over $335 billion of AUM firm-wide. For more information, visit www.baringsbdc.com.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

