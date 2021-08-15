Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 67.6% in July

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BGH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,196. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

