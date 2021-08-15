Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bark & Co has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

BARK opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62. Bark & Co has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $19.54.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bark & Co stock. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

