Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 404 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.74.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

