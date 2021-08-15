Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. The stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

