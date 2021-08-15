Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 391 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $637.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $638.43. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

